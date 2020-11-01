1/1
Thomas J. "Tom" Gallagher
Thomas J. "Tom" Gallagher

Mukwonago - Passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 at the age of 83. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Jo Gallagher (nee Sniderwin) of 55 years. Loving dad of Timothy (Tammy) Gallagher and Missy (Kelly) Reinholtz; proud grandpa of Corey (Kevin) Lisiecki; caring brother of Patricia Naedler of Neillsville, WI, Mike (Joyce) Gallagher of Missouri, and brother-in-law of Barbara (Ray) Buckley of South Milwaukee. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents David and Mabel Gallagher and his brother Jim Gallagher.

Tom Proudly served his country in the US Army. He was a member of the American Legion Post 375 of Mukwonago and served as Post Commander. Tom was a longtime barber in Mukwonago until his retirement to South Carolina in 2001. He enjoyed the lake and the friendships he formed and loved telling everyone how there "were no mosquitoes in South Carolina". He had a quick wit and an incredible sense of humor. He loved going to the greyhound races and had quite the system to figure out which dog would win...and he was always willing to tell anyone who would listen...and some who were not willing. While in South Carolina he enjoyed hiking to the many waterfalls, boating on the lake, and whitewater rafting, and was a member of the Clemson area Astronomers and the Seneca Investment Clubs.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7th at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mukwonago from 11 AM until 1 PM followed by Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Legion Post 375 or Brighton Hospice (BrightonHospice.com)

The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Senior Living, Brighton Hospice and Home Instead Senior Care for the loving care they provided for Tom.

And to quote Tom: "I was okay, but I got over it"






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
930 Main Street
Mukwonago, WI 53149
(262) 363-7126
