Thomas J. GalliganPassed away on September 16, 2020 at the age of 84. Devoted husband to Carol for 65 years. Loving father to Patrick (Toni), Scott (Barb), Brian (Ellen), Timothy (Julia) and Matthew (Shane). Dear grandfather to Michael, Erin (Pete), Christopher, Heidi (Mario), Thomas, Margaret (Josh). Great-grandfather to Nesti, Natalie, Graham, Eoin and Liam. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial visitation at St. Stephens Catholic Church (1441 W Oakwood Rd, Oak Creek) on September 24 from 11 AM to 12 PM with Mass at 12 PM.