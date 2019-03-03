|
Hammer, Thomas J. Age 58, passed away peacefully on February 22nd surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 31 years to Jan (nee Grede). Adoring and proud father of Alex and Tess. Further survived by loving relatives and friends. He will be remembered for his unique sense of humor, as an avid reader and writer, bodybuilder, and compassionate friend. His courage and grace endured throughout his struggle with Lewy Body Dementia. He is now at peace in Heaven. Private service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019