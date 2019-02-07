|
|
Jarosz, Thomas J. "Tom" Unexpectedly passed away on February 4, 2019, at the age of 64. Tom is survived by his wife, Jean (nee Tashoff); children, Ellen, Claire, Angela, Margaret and Samuel Jarosz; siblings, Frank Jr. (Vicki), David (Jane), Gregory (Letty) Jarosz, and Mariclare (Jim) Thomason. Also survived by mother-in-law, Marilyn Tashoff and sister-in-law Anne (Robert) Mich; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank Sr. and Nancy Jarosz and father-in-law, Lubin Tashoff. Tom was a 30 year member of the Wauwatosa Mayfair Rotary Club and served as club President in 2001. He was also a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a member of the Wauwatosa School Board from 2011 to 2014. Visitation will be held on Sunday February 10, at the Funeral Home from 1 PM until time of Memorial Service at 3 PM. Memorials to the Wauwatosa Ronald McDonald House are deeply appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 7, 2019