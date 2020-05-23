Thomas J. "Tom", "TK" Kent



Passed peacefully on Friday May 15, 2020 at the age of 82 yrs. He is lovingly preceded by his wife Sherry and survived by his children Matt (Jolene) Kent, Deborah (Randy) Kent and Richard Kent; grandchildren, Olivia and Austin; Nicholas and Joshua (Lauren); great-granddaughter, Shayla. Tom is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.



Tom loved to dance and often talked fondly of his days tending bar at Kent's Korner, hunting in the north woods, and fishing while visiting with his extended "family" at Sluggo's. He graduated from Riverside High School and retired from his profession as a lithographer in the printing trade. Entombment will take place privately.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store