Thomas J. "Tom" Kent
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J. "Tom", "TK" Kent

Passed peacefully on Friday May 15, 2020 at the age of 82 yrs. He is lovingly preceded by his wife Sherry and survived by his children Matt (Jolene) Kent, Deborah (Randy) Kent and Richard Kent; grandchildren, Olivia and Austin; Nicholas and Joshua (Lauren); great-granddaughter, Shayla. Tom is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Tom loved to dance and often talked fondly of his days tending bar at Kent's Korner, hunting in the north woods, and fishing while visiting with his extended "family" at Sluggo's. He graduated from Riverside High School and retired from his profession as a lithographer in the printing trade. Entombment will take place privately.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved