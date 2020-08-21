1/1
Thomas J. Kertz
Thomas J. Kertz

Boulder, CO - Age 67, formerly of the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area strolled quietly into eternal life August 4, 2020. He will be deeply missed and forever loved and remembered by his loving family.

Tom is survived by two sisters, Barbara (Larry) Gabrysiak, Kathleen Jensen; nieces, Beth (Travis) Wolter, Salli Jensen, Kate (Joe) Cognac; nephews, Andy and Nick Gabrysiak; grandnieces, Evellyn Wolter and Clara Cognac, other relatives and many friends. He will be truly missed.

For the full obituary and service information please visit the Mealy Funeral Home web-site: www.mealyfuneralhome.com

Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford, Wisconsin




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 21 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mealy Funeral Home
225 West Main Street
Waterford, WI 53185
(262) 534-2233
