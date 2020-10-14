Thomas J. Kestly



Brookfield - Age 90, died Oct. 9, 2020 with his loving wife Judith (Nielsen) at his side. He had the continued support of his family during his illness - daughter Tracey (Dale) Clark, sons Tom (Lynne) and John (Laura) Kestly. His grandsons Matthew (Abby), Casey and David Clark, Jason (Becca), Nick (Katie), Jacob and Trevor Kestly were a joy to him. Great Grandchildren Olivia, Elena and Colt were an added bonus to his life. His faithful and furry companion Lucy will miss him dearly.



He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Ralph and Helen (Galke) Kestly, his daughters Christine and Shirley and ten siblings: Ralph, Dorothy, James, Joseph, William, Florence, John, Mary, Robert, and Kathryn. He is brother-in-law to Ginnie Kestly, Pauline Harder, Robert Henschel and John and William Nielsen. He is uncle to many nieces and nephews.



He attended Marquette University High School (class of '48) and graduated from Marquette University with a degree in Dentistry in 1954. He served as a lieutenant (Dental Corps) in the United Stated Navy aboard the USS Wright until 1956. He practiced dentistry in the Milwaukee area until 1961. He took a position with Boehm-Madisen Lumber Company, Inc. in 1961. He became President in 1973, retiring to consultant status in 2000, handing the baton over to his sons and daughter.



He was active for many years with the Jesuit Retreat House at Bellamine Hall. He has been a long time member of St. Mary's Parish. He was an active member of Westmoor country Club for over 50 years - a director from 1985 to 1990 and President from 1987 to 1989. Westmoor was his home away from home. He was a member of the Wauwatosa Curling Club from 1965-1995.



In addition to being an avid golfer, traveling to many wonderful courses throughout the country and in his later years a trip to Scotland with his buddies. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan.



Due to current social circumstances, a private family funeral will be held at St. Mary's Church, Elm Grove In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made in Thomas's memory to Marquette University High School or St. Mary's Visitation Catholic Parish.



Though a man of few words, "when he spoke everyone listened". He was also known as the king of one liners.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store