Thomas J. "Tom" Klement
54, of Highlands Ranch, CO and formerly of Muskego, WI passed away suddenly at home on April 12, 2020. He was born on October 19, 1965 to the late William "Bill" Klement and Mary Jane (nee Konkol) in Milwaukee, WI.
Upon graduating from Muskego High School in 1984, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater studying mathematics and computer science, followed by 10 years of service in the U.S. Army where he earned the officer ranking of 1st Lieutenant.
Tom spent his professional career in the field of information technology. For the last 16 years, he was employed as a Software Engineer at Visa where his co-workers affectionately knew him as their local weatherman and math whiz. Tom maintained a personal journal of complex algebraic and calculus problems, just "for fun."
A single man all his life, Tom was surrounded by the love of family, many friends including his lifelong best buddy Nick Erickson, and his late beloved dog Fred. His father Bill influenced Tom's love of the outdoors, going on many fishing and hunting trips together. Known as "Uncle Tommy" by his adoring nieces, nephews and children of cousins and friends, he is remembered for giving the best bear hugs, wildest boating tube rides and master fishing lessons. If you knew Tom personally, you were automatically given a unique and everlasting nickname. With an endearing, jolly and slightly loud personality that could instantly light up a room, the memory of Tom will forever be tied to his crowd-pleasing and invigorating lead performances of the Proclaimer's song "500 Miles" at family camping and wedding events.
Survivors include his loving mother and four sisters, Kathy (Allan) Kehring, Karen (Steve) Marschner, Kelly (Jon) Filicetti, Mary (Tom) Rogers, nine nieces and nephews, Dr. Allysa Kehring (Dr. Milad Behbahaninia), Brandon Kehring, Lewis Marschner, Rebecca (Corban) McCammon, Anna Filicetti, Will Filicetti, Jimmy Filicetti, Rose Rogers and Glen Rogers, plus many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father and infant brother Joseph.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on October 16, at 12 PM, at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community Church (9520 W. Forest Home Ave.). For those unable to attend the Mass, a recording of the Mass will be available to be viewed on Heritage Funeral Home's website. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice
appreciated. Tom was a Christian man and an organ donor; in death, he has given another the gift of sight.