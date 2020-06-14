Thomas J. "Tom" Kluczny
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J. "Tom" Kluczny

Muskego - Age 80. At rest June 12, 2020. Loving dad of Kim (Bob) Bohmann. Funny and loving Papa of Lilly and Thomas. Beloved brother of Bonnie Hayburn. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Retired from Milwaukee County after working 30 years in the Highway Department. A dedicated volunteer of many charitable organizations including the Board of Parents at Mt. Mary College "Universtiy". Avid baseball player and manager of the Over 55 League and Copper Hearth League. Tom enjoyed his retirement traveling, spending time with his grandkids and spending his money on lottery and Potawatomi. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Friday, June 19th from 10 AM to 12 Noon. Service 12 Noon. In honor of Tom, please wear your favorite Packer shirt , Hawaiian shirt and a cap.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 14 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved