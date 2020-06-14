Thomas J. "Tom" KlucznyMuskego - Age 80. At rest June 12, 2020. Loving dad of Kim (Bob) Bohmann. Funny and loving Papa of Lilly and Thomas. Beloved brother of Bonnie Hayburn. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Retired from Milwaukee County after working 30 years in the Highway Department. A dedicated volunteer of many charitable organizations including the Board of Parents at Mt. Mary College "Universtiy". Avid baseball player and manager of the Over 55 League and Copper Hearth League. Tom enjoyed his retirement traveling, spending time with his grandkids and spending his money on lottery and Potawatomi. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Friday, June 19th from 10 AM to 12 Noon. Service 12 Noon. In honor of Tom, please wear your favorite Packer shirt , Hawaiian shirt and a cap.