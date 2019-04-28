Services
Thomas J. Konicke

Konicke, Thomas J. Born to eternal life on April 25, 2019. Age 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Paczocha). Loving father of Tim (Doreen), Jill (James) Butkus, Michael (the late Victoria), Thomas A. (Patricia), James (Lori), Joel (Brenda) and Amy (Donald) Ayd. Cherished grandfather of 19 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Preceded in death by his dear sister, Margaret (Donald) Dembinski. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 3 PM at ST. MARY CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY, 9520 W. FOREST HOME AVE. Visitation at the church from 1-2:45 PM. Private interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Tom graduated from Marquette High School in 1948 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was an avid golfer and bowler and enjoyed playing cards and fishing. Tom was a member of the St. Jude League, Retired Fire & Police Association and the American Legion Post #436. He was a member of the City of Milwaukee Fire Department for 36 years, retiring in 1990 as Assistant Chief.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
