Thomas J. Kuesel, Sr.Born to Eternal Life June 13th, 2020, at the age of 86. Tom was a beautiful man. A Warrior to the end.Tom was born on July 5th, 1933 in Milwaukee, one of four children to Marion (Desmond) and Arthur Kuesel. Predeceased by his brother John T. Kuesel, sisters Maryanne Wagner, Nancy Quinlevan, and great-granddaughter Iyla Shacklady.Tom graduated from Marquette University High School in 1951 and attended Santa Clara University on a football scholarship before returning to play football for Marquette University and earning a BA in Business Administration.After graduating Marquette University, Tom joined his father working for the Kuesel Coal Company in Milwaukee. Shortly after his father's untimely death, he began his real estate career that spanned more than half a century.In 1956 Tom married his beloved, Marolyn (nee Boxberger) in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tom and Marolyn raised 6 adoring children, Arthur (Gina), Carolyn (Toby) Babb, Susan (Tom) Popalisky, Sally (Steve) Pandl, Tom Jr. (Amy), and Robert (Kristin) Kuesel.Tom had a great knowledge of Milwaukee history and a strong passion for the early revival efforts of Milwaukee's Eastside. As a real estate investor Tom had a keen knowledge of all real estate markets and sectors. He started Kuesel and Company, a real estate brokerage firm and Key Management, Inc. a property management company in 1977. Tom will be remembered as an honorable businessman with impeccable integrity. He was firm, but fair.Marquette University High School and Marquette University held a special place in Tom's heart. Tom served on the Marquette University High School Board for many years and received several Alumni Service Awards for his efforts to help revitalize the Merrill Park Neighborhood. Tom was also a strong supporter and founding member of the Center for Real Estate at Marquette University.Tom had a strong Catholic faith. He was a devoted longtime member of St. Monica Parish and later St. Eugene Parish; however, his favorite service was the "fast mass" at St. Mary's Hospital on the Lake. Tom was president of St. Mary's Hospital Board and served on the Board from 1970-1990. He was also instrumental in the development and management of St. Mary's Seton Tower.Tom's authenticity was defined in only a very few spoken words. Tom will be remembered for his quick wit and gentle demeanor. He will be remembered for his tact and toughness. He will be remembered for his good-natured ribbing. With his wicked clever mind and agile tongue, Dad could have fun with you and could always make you laugh, often at yourself. Dad understood one could be caring, concerned, and proud, without being warm and fuzzy. He was his own archetype who led by example."Gpa" will be remembered as a generous, hilarious, and the biggest supplier of Marquette spiritwear. His Saturday morning drop-by with donuts will be missed but never forgotten. His 16 grandchildren (and 5 great grandchildren) cherished their time with him—especially in the Northwoods of Wisconsin at Plum Lake where he instilled the love of "God's Country".Tom will be remembered as a devoted and faithful husband, who is now reunited with his beautiful wife Marolyn. Together again gives us peace as we grieve our loss.Gentle, yet strong. Dad will be remembered for his firm frown but also his soft smile. We will never see his kind again. Godspeed.Visitation will take place TOMORROW, Monday, June 15, from 5:00PM to 7:30PM at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Drive, Shorewood, WI 53211. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be private. A funeral Mass and celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date. We look forward to the day when we can celebrate Dad's wonderful life together with family and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tom's name can be made to Marquette University or Three Holy Women Parish.