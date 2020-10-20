Thomas J. Kurey Jr.Passed away October 19, 2020, age 83 years. Beloved husband of Carol deLellis Kurey for 55 years. Dear father of Thomas John Kurey III (Kim), John Francis Kurey, Col. Elizabeth Anne Casstevens, MD, USAF (David) and Mary-Louise Hengesbaugh (Brian). Loving grandfather of Ben, Thomas and Elizabeth. Brother of Joseph Kurey (Anne). Preceded in death by grandchildren: John Paul, Louis, Mary Grace and Baby and by brother Michael Kurey and his wife Patricia.Visitation Thursday October 22, from 9:30 - 11 AM at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1755 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Please see our website for complete notice.