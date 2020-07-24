Thomas J. McHugh
Thomas J. McHugh passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Tom is survived by his wife Mary (nee Matson) McHugh, children: Jesse (Jenni Skibek), Molly (Andy) Witt, Annie (Harsha) Goonewardana, grandson Cameron Witt, siblings: Margaret (Lawrence) Schmitt, Gary (Susan) McHugh, Brian (Isabel) McHugh, David McHugh, John (Carol) McHugh, Mary (Jeff Gillian) Bessey, siblings-in-law: Michael Matson, Patrick (Denise) Matson, Paul Matson, Martin Matson and Susan (Michael) Bertram.
A Private Visitation and Memorial Service will be held.
