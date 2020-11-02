Thomas J. NachtrabHales Corners - Passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 age 76 years. Beloved husband of Jacquelyne M. (nee Mendola) for 56 years. Loving dad of Denell (Jeffrey) Heller and Suzanne (Bryan) Herold. Proud grandpa of Austin (Abbigayle), Jenifer (Cole) and Hunter. Dear brother of William (Carol) Nachtrab. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Private services are being held.Tom was a maintenance supervisor in the printing industry. He will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. He loved spending time with family, camping and fishing.