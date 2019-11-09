|
Thomas J Sardina
Milwaukee - Found Eternal Peace on Thursday, November 7, 2019 reuniting with his beloved parents Phillip and Rosalie (nee Megna) at the age of 75. Loving and cherished brother of Suzanne (Thomas) Poetz. Also survived by many cousins and good and dear friends. Tommy was a dedicated employee of 30 years, working for the U.S. Government at the Milwaukee Federal Building. After retirement he worked at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church for 20 years.
Visitation Thursday, November 14 at ST. MARGARET MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3970 N. 92nd St. from 10:15 AM to 11:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019