Services
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-0330
Resources
Thomas J. Schaefer

Thomas J. Schaefer
Thomas J. Schaefer

Of Colgate. Born to eternal life on March 18, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Preceded in death by his wife Rosemary A. (nee Michels) and his son Michael T. (Pat) Schaefer. Loving dad of Dianne Luczak, Jane (Tony) Coraggio, Sharon (Gary) Breitenbach and Ellen (Ron) Ruesch. Dear grandpa of Gloria (Brad), Brad (Aimee), Sara (Jared), Nick (Wendi), Vince, Joe (Marilyn), Tom, Paul and Claire. Beloved great-grandpa of 10 (1-10). Dear brother of Barbara Schaefer. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents and his brothers John and Jim.

Tom served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a longtime employee of Georgia Pacific and loved bowling and woodworking.

A private family service was held. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Hubertus.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2020
