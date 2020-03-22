|
|
Thomas J. Schaefer
Of Colgate. Born to eternal life on March 18, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Preceded in death by his wife Rosemary A. (nee Michels) and his son Michael T. (Pat) Schaefer. Loving dad of Dianne Luczak, Jane (Tony) Coraggio, Sharon (Gary) Breitenbach and Ellen (Ron) Ruesch. Dear grandpa of Gloria (Brad), Brad (Aimee), Sara (Jared), Nick (Wendi), Vince, Joe (Marilyn), Tom, Paul and Claire. Beloved great-grandpa of 10 (1-10). Dear brother of Barbara Schaefer. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents and his brothers John and Jim.
Tom served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a longtime employee of Georgia Pacific and loved bowling and woodworking.
A private family service was held. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Hubertus.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2020