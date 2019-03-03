|
|
Schlink, Thomas J. Thomas J. Schlink of West Allis, WI passed away on February 26th, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by his parents Bernice and George Schlink, brother Richard and sister Marlene. Survived by his soul mate Janice Pluer, nieces, nephews and many friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Singavi, his staff and the Compassionate Care Hospice for the excellent care they provided. There will be no service but a 'Celebration of Life' at Jimmy B's at 7216 W. Lincoln Ave on Sunday March 10th starting at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family in Tom's memory would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019