Thomas J. "Tom" Stanton

Stanton, Thomas J. "Tom" Found peace on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 87. Loving husband of Lois (nee LaBrec) Stanton for 40 years. Beloved father of Wendy (Tim Cleveland) Stanton, Peter (Stacey) Stanton, Jeanne Proulx, James (Debra) Proulx, Susan (James) Huhn. Cherished grandfather of Sarah and Logan Tucker, Mitchell, Kendra, Erica and Chloe Stanton, Jennifer (Ruth) Conrad-Proulx, Michael (Tracy) Proulx, and Andrew Huhn. Cherished great-grandfather of 8 great-grandchildren. Cherished brother of June Bohlman, and Patricia (Ernest) Safran. Brother-in-law of Raymond (Yvonne) LaBrec and the late Gene (Audrey) LaBrec. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home WEDNESDAY, March 27, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 P.M. Funeral Services at 4:00 PM. Private inurnment Forest Home Cemetery. Tom loved to go fishing and playing cards. He especially loved to play Sheepshead. The family would like to personally thank the staffs of Froedtert Hospital and VMP-Maplewood for all their tender care they showed Tom in his time of need.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019
