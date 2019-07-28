|
|
Stehling, Thomas J. Loving father and brother Thomas James Stehling (Tom), 53, of Cudahy, WI, died in an auto accident on Thursday, July 18. Tom was born March 2, 1966, in Shorewood, WI. In 1994 he graduated from Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD). He married Lourdes Rosario Stehling in 2000 (later divorced). They were raising two amazing daughters. His mother, Connie Stehling, and father, James F. Stehling, precede Tom in death. He is remembered by his cherished daughters Brianna and Chelsea, ex-wife Lourdes, sisters Susan Stehling (Dan Alms) and Cindy Wagner (Mike), other relatives and friends and his beloved dog Buddy. Tom put his daughters first and loved spending time with them. In addition, he lived and breathed bicycling. A Memorial Gathering will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 2:30 PM until time of the Memorial Service at 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family, appreciated. Suminski Family LifeStory Funeral Home 1901 N. Farwell Avenue 414-276-5122 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019