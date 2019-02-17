Services
Tillman, Thomas J. Always a faithful servant of the Lord, Tom Tillman was called to eternal life the evening of Wednesday, February 13, 2019, surrounded by the love and prayers of family and friends. Visitation Thursday, February 21, 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave, Hales Corners, Wisconsin, 53130. Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at the St. Mary Columbarium. Visit www.hartsonfuneralhome.com for the full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
