Services
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Madison - Born into eternal life on September 15, 2019 at age 89. Dear husband of the late Jeanette. Dearest dad of Thomas Jr., Maryann and Sally. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Fr. Tom was the previous rector of St. John's PNCC in Chicago and in his latter years he was a public school 3rd grade teacher in Wisconsin. Funeral Services Friday, September 20th at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. Interment Chapel Hill Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019
