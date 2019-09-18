|
Rev. Thomas J. Wosikowski
Madison - Born into eternal life on September 15, 2019 at age 89. Dear husband of the late Jeanette. Dearest dad of Thomas Jr., Maryann and Sally. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Fr. Tom was the previous rector of St. John's PNCC in Chicago and in his latter years he was a public school 3rd grade teacher in Wisconsin. Funeral Services Friday, September 20th at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. Interment Chapel Hill Memorial Park.
