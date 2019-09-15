|
Thomas James Flaherty
Billings, MT - Thomas James Flaherty died peacefully on September 4, 2019 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Billings, Montana after suffering a traumatic brain injury in early June.
Tom was born September 27, 1939 in Billings and grew up in Red Lodge graduating from Red Lodge High School in 1957. In 1962 he received a degree in journalism from the University of Montana.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Carolyn (Lehr) Flaherty, daughter Mary Teresa, son Dr. Michael Thomas Ph.D. (Nan), sister Mary (Gary) Chouinard, niece Staci, and nephew Chad.
He is preceded in death by his father Joseph Thomas and mother Dorothea Virginia (Monahan) and brother John Joseph.
A memorial mass to be celebrated at St. Pius X Church in Billings Wednesday, September 18 at 11am followed by lunch in the parish center. Interment will be at a later date in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where Tom and Carolyn resided from 1971 to 2000 and where their children currently reside.
Tom was an accomplished journalist with a focus on sports, most notably baseball, and was the president of the Baseball Writers of America in 1982 and served as the Masters of Ceremony for the 1982 Baseball Hall of Fame induction of Henry Aaron and Frank Robinson. During his career, Tom was employed at the Montana Standard, the Billings Gazette, the Wisconsin State Journal, the Milwaukee Journal, and ultimately the Journal Sentinel. In addition, he freelanced for the Sporting News and Baseball Digest among other publications. In 2000 Tom, along with co-author Jim Ksincski, published Jocks and Socks: Inside Stories from a Major-League Locker Room published by McGraw Hill.
Tom was a passionate guitar afficiando and played a number of styles including those patterned after Chet Atkins, Joe Pass, and bluegrass flatpicking. His dedication to guitar music was an avocation instilled in his children Teresa and Michael.
Upon retirement in 2000 Tom and Carolyn returned to Red Lodge where he was civically active in the Red Lodge Lions Club, Beartooth Cupboards, and contributed the column "You Can Go Home Again" for the Carbon County News.
Memorials in Tom's name can be sent to the University of Montana Foundation School of Journalism, PO Box 7159, Missoula, MT 59807.
Tom's family extends its gratitude to St. Vincent Healthcare, New Hope, Avantara at Billings, The Springs at Grand Avenue, and Stillwater Hospice and all caregivers who provide this important work to patients and their families.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019