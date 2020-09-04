Thomas James "Tom" Perszyk
Muskego - Loving husband, father, son, brother, and brother-in law, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, August 28th, 2020 at age 67 following his brave battle with ALS (commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease). Tom is survived by his wife, Grace Weyker, daughters Michelle (Todd), Jaimee (Collier) Cannon, Tanya, Danielle (Jordan) Henkel, and Emily. Son of the late Norbert Perszyk and Mavonne (née Erickson) and son-in law of the late George and Helen Weyker. Brother to Keith (Carol), Karen (Claude) York, Wayne (Sue), the late Maynard (Kathy), and the late Mark, and brother-in-law to Gordon (Sandy) Weyker. Further survived by other family and friends. See www.hartsonfuneralhome.com
for full obituary and service info. Please be advised, road work in the area may delay travel. Masks are required for attendance. Service will be streamed via the Hartson Funeral Home Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/hartsonfuneralhome/