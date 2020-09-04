1/
Thomas James "Tom" Perszyk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas James "Tom" Perszyk

Muskego - Loving husband, father, son, brother, and brother-in law, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, August 28th, 2020 at age 67 following his brave battle with ALS (commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease). Tom is survived by his wife, Grace Weyker, daughters Michelle (Todd), Jaimee (Collier) Cannon, Tanya, Danielle (Jordan) Henkel, and Emily. Son of the late Norbert Perszyk and Mavonne (née Erickson) and son-in law of the late George and Helen Weyker. Brother to Keith (Carol), Karen (Claude) York, Wayne (Sue), the late Maynard (Kathy), and the late Mark, and brother-in-law to Gordon (Sandy) Weyker. Further survived by other family and friends. See www.hartsonfuneralhome.com for full obituary and service info. Please be advised, road work in the area may delay travel. Masks are required for attendance. Service will be streamed via the Hartson Funeral Home Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/hartsonfuneralhome/






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved