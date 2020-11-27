Thomas "Tom" Jardine Shively



Thomas "Tom" Jardine Shively, age 91, died on November 16, 2020 at Friendship Village in Tempe AZ where he and his wife, Rosemary Casey Shively, lived since 2016. Rosemary, daughter Nancy Short (Harry) in Chandler AZ, son Richard (Cindy) in Cedarburg WI, and five grandchildren survive him. His parents, Andrew and Mary, and only sibling, older brother Ralph preceded him in death.



Tom grew up in Cleveland OH and left for DePauw University in Greencastle IN when he was 17. A double major in economics and political science, he graduated DePauw in 1950 with both summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa honors. It was at DePauw that he was introduced to the love of his life, Rosemary. He and Rosemary married later that year and celebrated their 70th Anniversary this October. Upon graduation he was recruited by General Electric and joined the company in their Schenectady NY headquarters in finance. Tom served in the US Air Force and Air National Guard during the period 1950-1965, where he reached the rank of Captain. He was activated leading up to and during the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. At Siena College in Loudenville NY he received his MBA in 1968. Then, after 19 years with GE, Tom joined Allis Chalmers, and Tom and Rosemary moved to Wisconsin where they lived for 26 years, with Tom going on to CFO positions at the Aqua-Chem division of Coca Cola, and Milwaukee-based Koss Headphones.



Upon retirement in 1995, Tom and Rosemary moved to Las Vegas NV, where they enjoyed the symphony, Symphony Guild, and GOP events, and, not one to actually retire, Tom continued doing his "side hobby" of tax returns and finding many volunteer opportunities when they were not off on one of their many educational travel adventures.



Tom was an avid walker, and as a life-long learner was a voracious reader, especially in history, politics, and the economy. As an active and committed community member, he served multiple terms as alderman in New Berlin WI, supported his church as a life-long Catholic, assisted Republican causes in local and state politics, and was generous with his time and treasure. He also enjoyed national and local car shows; owning and showing two American classics.



Tom was our dearly loved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather; loyal to his family and dedicating himself to ensuring all of our well-being. We miss him so very much.



Services are planned for Spring 2021 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, Phoenix, AZ.



Donations can be made in Tom's name to Hospice of the Valley and DePauw University.









