Little Rock, AR - Thomas John 'TJ' Geldon, 75, of Little Rock, AR passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. TJ was born in Milwaukee, WI August 21, 1944 to Joseph and Clementine Geldon. He graduated from St. John's Cathedral High School in Milwaukee, WI in 1962. TJ enlisted in the US Marine Corps. TJ then went on to work primarily in data management for financial institutions. After retirement, TJ enjoyed assisting seniors through their difficult times and made their lives better with his care, laughter and wonderful stories. Outside of his family, his passion was sports, especially the Greenbay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Bette; daughter, Jennifer Geldon (Overland Park, KS); daughter and son-in-law, Brandi and David Bengtson (North Little Rock, AR); Son, Shae Chandler (Little Rock, AR); grandchildren, JD and Cash Bengtson; Evie and Van Chandler; and sister, Kathleen Andrzejewski (Milwaukee, WI). Services with military honors will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Pulaski County.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
