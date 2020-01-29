Services
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-6060
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Passed away January 28, 2020 at the age of 74. Loving father of Renae (Reynaldo) Brazzoni, Shelley Konopacki, and Jennifer Konopacki. Proud grandfather of Amanda, Alexander, Austin, Addison, fur grandbaby Buttercup, and great-grandfather to William and Lawson. Dear brother of Warren (Janet), James (Chris), and Debbie Konopacki. Preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Adeline (nee Waldoch), and brother Jerry. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Thomas was born and raised in West Allis. He proudly served his country in the 82nd Airborne Jumping Mustangs, and was a Purple Heart recipient among many other honors. Thomas loved his family and many friends, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, gardening, and the beaches and ocean in Florida. He will be dearly missed.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, February 8 from 12-3 PM at the funeral home, with a memorial service and military honors to follow at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020
