Thomas Jon Phillips
Thomas Jon Phillips

Clermont, FL - Thomas Jon Phillips of Milwaukee WI passed away at the age of 85 at his home in Clermont, FL on September 27th, 2020.

Tom graduated from the UW School of Pharmacy and served in the US Army stationed in Bad Kreuznach Germany. After his service, Tom became an integral part of the Phillips' Pharmacy enterprise, started by his father Frank, and eventually thriving with 9 family members becoming licensed pharmacists. Tom enjoyed camping, skiing, fishing and traveling with his family and friends. He retired to his home in Clermont Florida and died peacefully.

Tom is survived by children Jon, Ann, Todd and Greg and their families, as well as many grandchildren, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife Carole Phillips and second wife Judy Phillips. Please send donations to your favorite charity.

A private service will be held by immediate family members.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
