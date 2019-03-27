Services
Thomas Julius "Tom" Budda

Budda, Thomas "Tom" Julius Passed unexpectedly and Born to Eternal Life on March 23, 2019 at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Kathy (Nee Buettner). Cherished father of Adam (Jodi), Katy, Ben, and Tim (Renee) Budda. Proud grandfather of Nathan, Abby, Caleb, Kennedi, and Kayla. Dear brother of Terry (Gregg) Maske and Nancy Pegelow. Preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Dorothy Budda, and son Danny. Further survived by relatives and friends. Visitation will take place on Friday, March 29th, 2019 at ST. JOHN'S UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST (N67W28321 Sussex Rd. Merton, WI), from 3PM until time of memorial service at 5PM. The Rev. Mary Jane Huber officiating. Tom was an Army Reserve veteran and retired from the U.S. Post Office after 40 years. He liked to travel and spend time with his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donation for a memorial for Tom.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
