THOMAS K. ANDERSON "TK" January 5, 1939-April 6, 2005 It's been thirteen long years since you've been gone. Dad, we will Always remember you and Never forget all the wonderful things you unselfishly did for us. We continue to Love you and Miss you. We will never, ever forget about you. You will Always live on through us! TK liked hunting, fishing and especially enjoyed his cabin Up-North in Boulder Junction. His fondness for the Northwoods and the Outdoors continues to influence all of us to this day. Thank You, Dad. "When U admire the wonder of a glorious sunset or the beauty of a rising moon, our souls expand in worship of The Creator" ALL IS WELL. With Love From Your Son Jeffrey, and All Of Your Family and Friends
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 6, 2019
