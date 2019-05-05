|
|
Koenig, Thomas Thomas Hugh Arthur Koenig, age 81, died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Oshkosh. He is survived by his 6 remaining children, Robin Koenig, Cary Kaulfuss, Kelly (Robert) Zima, Heidi (Mark) Balke, Nathan (Jennifer) Koenig, and Joel (Meredith) Koenig. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church (808 N Main St.) on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11 am. A visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the time of service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019