Beyer, Thomas L. Born to Eternal Life on April 20, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Mary A. (nee Schwalbach) Beyer. Loving dad of Paul, Lisa, Lynn and Lori Beyer. Proud grandpa of Meredith Evens. Dear brother of Jack (Mary Ellen) Beyer and the late Larry (Gogi) Beyer. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Tom proudly served in the US Army. Visitation TODAY Tuesday, April 23, 2109 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls from 3PM until time of the Memorial Service at 5PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2019