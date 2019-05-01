|
Brehm, Thomas L. Brehm, Thomas L., age 85, passed away on April 2, 2019. Much loved father of Stephen (Marion), Christopher (Vicky), Scott (Laura), Barbara Avery (Geoff Merrill) and Sarah (Richard King), fondly regarded grandfather of ten and great-grandfather of one. Born 1934 in Milwaukee to Carl and Alice (Lambert) Brehm, he grew up in Elm Grove, graduated from Wauwatosa High School (1952) and Lake Forest (IL) College (1956). He moved to Scotland in 1969 after marrying Maureen, moving from Dundee to Tring, England, in 2017 to be closer to family. In the U.S. he worked for Northwestern Mutual Life, ending as a VP in investment services. In Scotland, he operated a snack business, previously working for Save & Prosper and Burns & Harris. Tom was dedicated to his family, an active member of his church, and an avid golfer. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Deines "Denny" (Lori), and by Maureen (1935-2015), his beloved wife for 49 years. He was laid to rest at Balgay Cemetery in Dundee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019