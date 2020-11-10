Thomas L. "Tom" LelinskiReunited with his beloved wife Donna on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the age of 81. Loving father of Steve, Paul, Mark and Beth Brunner. Dear grandpa of Nolan, Thomas, Louis, Douglas, Cristiana, Adriana, Grace, Lucy, Nicholas, Rudy, Marty and Max. Brother of James. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by his siblings Janice Lelinski and Charles Lelinski.Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13th, 2020 at the FUNERAL HOME from 4-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 14th at ST. MATTHIAS PARISH, 9306 W. Beloit Rd. at 10AM. Private family entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Thomas More Foundation appreciated.Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide to social distancing guidelines. Everyone is welcome, but we are allowing a limited number of people in the building at any given time. Masks are required.