Thomas L. Miller
Salisbury - A co-founder of Miller/Boyett Productions, Miller/Boyett/Warren Productions, Miller-Milkis Productions and one of the most successful producers in television history known for hits such as the "TGIF" comedies "Family Matters," "Full House," "Perfect Strangers" and "Step by Step," among many others during a career that spanned seven decades, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Salisbury, Connecticut, due to complications from heart disease. He was 79. A private burial will take place in Milwaukee.
Born August 31, 1940, in Milwaukee, he was the son of Edward and Shirley Miller; brother of Robert (Nancy) Miller and Kitty (Paul) Glass; uncle of Gayle, Jeff, and Greg Miller, as well as Lori, Danny and Tracy Glass; and great uncle of Rachel, Abby, Sydney, Finn and Charlie Miller, Dash and Tatum Berk, and Lily Glass. Miller attended Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wisconsin, and was a member of the school's first graduating class in 1958. In 1962, he earned a Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree in Drama and Speech from the University of Wisconsin at Madison, where he was a member of the Phi Lambda Phi fraternity and directed the university's annual "Humorology" musical/variety show.
Miller had a lifelong love affair with film and television, and he moved to Los Angeles in 1962 to start his career. His entrée into entertainment came when he was offered the opportunity to serve as dialogue coach for his idol, the legendary film director Billy Wilder. During his four-year tenure with Wilder, Miller was extremely fortunate to have the Oscar®-winning filmmaker teach him the fundamentals of moviemaking and more while working on such classic films as "Irma la Douce" and "The Fortune Cookie." Wilder remained the single most important creative influence in Miller's career, and the two remained friends until Wilder's passing in 2002. Memorials to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020