Thomas L. Skubal
West Allis - Found Peace on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the age of 70 years. Beloved husband of the late Constance "Connie" (nee Makal) for 45 years. Loving father of Benjamin (Jaclynn) Skubal, Stephanie Skubal and Amy (JC) Muehlenberg. Proud grandpa of Gavin, Riley, Jake and Andrea. Brother of Sharon (James) Van Roo. Tom is also survived and will be missed by other family, friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his parents Margaret (nee Fries) and Albert Skubal, Jr.
Tom dedicated his life to serving families for almost 50 years as a Funeral Director and former operator of Skubal-Slattery Funeral Home in West Allis.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, from 3:00 PM to 6:15 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin. Funeral service to follow at 6:30 PM. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019