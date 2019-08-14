|
|
Vock, Thomas L. Tom "Kroc" Vock, age 67, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Tom was loved by all who knew him. He will be remembered for his endless generosity, contagious sense of humor, and infinite love of family and friends. Tom's endearing personality earned him new friendships everywhere he went. He had an enormous heart and was full of kindness. Tom was born in Illinois on July 3, 1952, son of Kenneth and Margaret (Dawson) Vock. Tom is survived by his soul mate: Carolyn Romenesko of Kaukauna and his son: Jim Romenesko of Janesville; his beloved sisters and brothers: Sue (Bob) Main of Oshkosh, Ron (Monique) Vock of California, Rick (Jean) Vock of Nevada, and Peggy (Scott) Sampson of Fox Point; a stepsister: LuAnn Vondracek (Mike Jones) of Iowa; two stepbrothers: Jim Vondracek of Ohio and Tom (Sheryl) Vondracek of Colorado; as well as his loving nieces and nephews: Michelle (Ryan Laboy) Vock, Kevin Vock, Ben Sampson, Nate Sampson, Ryan Vock, Rob (Kara) Main, Jill (Chad) Triatik, Mara (Harold) Bonnell, Nolan Vondracek, Calvin Vondracek, Alena Vondracek, and Joshua Vondracek. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Vock, his mother, Margaret "Babe" Vock Vondracek, and his stepfather, Robert Vondracek. The funeral liturgy for Tom will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, located at 309 Desnoyer Street in Kaukauna. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will take place privately at Holy Cross Cemetery. Tom was a volunteer coach at Special Olympics of Tucson for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to: Special Olympics of Tucson, AZ 3340 N Country Club Rd #102 Tucson, AZ 85716 or donate at https://give.specialolympics.org/page/contribute/arizona
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019