Thomas E. Lisko, age 72, passed away peacefully on Wed., Nov. 27, 2019 at Serenity Villa in Slinger. He was born on Nov. 6, 1947 in Hartford.
Survived by his loving son Jason (fiancée Heather Marschall); cherished grandchildren Keira and Bradyn; brother Jim (Vivian) Lisko; and special friends, Karen (Lou) Goetzinger and Kelly Forseth. Further survived by other relatives and many dear friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Marie (nee Stucke) Lisko.
Memorial Service, Tue., December 3, 2019 at 6 PM at the Phillip Funeral Home in West Bend (1420 W Paradise Drive). Visitation at the funeral home on Tue., December 3 from 3:30 until 5:45. A reception will be held after the Service at The Hitching Post in Kohlsville (5781 Main St, West Bend, WI 53090).
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019