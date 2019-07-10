Resources
Thomas M. Collins

Thomas M. Collins Notice
Collins, Thomas M. Of Waukesha. Found peace on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the age of 64 years. Beloved husband of Mary for 43 years. Loving father of Karie Collins and Amy (John) O'Brien. Proud grandpa of Patrick and Thomas O' Brien. Dear brother of Patrick (Barb), Gene (Tina) and the late Mike (Debra) Collins. Tom is also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Tom's Life will be planned at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019
