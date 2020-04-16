|
|
Thomas M. Dircks
Menomonee Falls -
Thomas M. Dircks was welcomed into Heaven on Sunday April 12th, 2020 at the age of 78 years. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Elsie, his wife of 58 years and a cherished father of Andrea (John) Dircks-Larsen, Tom (Dawn) Dircks, Peter (Susan) Dircks and Joshua Dircks. Tom was also a dear grandfather to Tom, Natalie, Christian, Ryan and Morgan. He is survived by his brother Jerry (Karen), sister Karlene (Ron) Krueger and was preceded in death by his parents Lewis and Phyllis (nee Campbell) as well as his siblings Mary, Herb, and Greg.
Tom was a member of North Hills Country Club and in 1968, he and Elsie started Paramount Crown and Bridge Laboratory, which was in business through 2013, a 45 year-long success and passion.
Due to the recent pandemic and safety concerns, a celebration and time of remembrance of Tom's life will be held at a future date. Please go to schmidtandbartelt.com to view the complete obituary.
Tom can now tee it up with Chip and Wally.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020