Thomas M. "Tom" Janos
Thomas M. "Tom" Janos

Born to Eternal Life July 3, 2020 at the age of 73 years in Milwaukee, WI.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Susan (nee Lehrke). Survived by his loving daughter Sarah; brothers William (Donna) and Jack; sister Jeannie; brother-in-law Jeff (Kris) and Sonny; and countless loved ones, both relatives and friends. Tom was also preceded in death by his brother Robert and sister Julie Ann.

Tom had an appreciation for the outdoors, especially admiring them from his boat while out on his day fishing trips. He enjoyed time with family and friends throughout the years, catching up at BBQ's, Packer parties, 4th of July festivities, birthdays and other celebrations. His smile and laughter were infectious and his sarcastic witty humor will be missed by all who knew him.

"If I fished only to capture fish, my fishing trips would have ended long ago," -Zane Grey

Visitation Friday, July 24 from 10:30 AM to 12:00 Noon at the FUNERAL HOME followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 25 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUL
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
