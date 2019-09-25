Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
passed away surrounded by family on September 23, 2019 at the age of 67 years. Loving brother of Paul (Naomi), the late Jerome (Sue), Mary (John) Williams, Joanne (Dennis) Makarewicz, and Martin (Lori). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by his parents and Linda.

Tom served honorable in the United States Army. He was an avid golfer and bowler. He is a longtime Packer fan. He is a former employee of Appleton Electric and he retired from P.C.A.

Visitation at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 12:00PM-1:30PM. Funeral service at the funeral home Sunday at 1:30PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
