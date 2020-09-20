Thomas M. MitchellWest Allis - AKA Tom, Tommy or Mitch - Lifelong resident of West Allis. Passed to Eternal Life Tuesday, September 15, 2020, age 63 years. Beloved husband of Pamela (nee Twardy) for 44 years. Dear father of Timothy (Erin) Mitchell and Patrick (Allison) Mitchell. Proud Papa of Liam and Madelyn Mitchell. Survived by sister Theresa (Rick) Peterson. Brother-in-law of Paul (Kris) Twardy and Michael (Krissy) Twardy. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Special Thank you to best friend Tim (Mellisa) Gerum. Tom was a proud US Army Veteran serving from 1976-79, was a nearly 40 year employee of Astronautic Corp., and very proud of his Irish heritage. He liked all things Irish, especially folk music and was a longtime volunteer at Irish Fest, driving the entertainment golf cart - his Irish wit and humor will be missed. He enjoyed watching the Badgers, Packers, Warriors and Brewers play. Tom fought a tough fight against cancer and will be missed.