1/
Thomas M. Mitchell
Thomas M. Mitchell

West Allis - AKA Tom, Tommy or Mitch - Lifelong resident of West Allis. Passed to Eternal Life Tuesday, September 15, 2020, age 63 years. Beloved husband of Pamela (nee Twardy) for 44 years. Dear father of Timothy (Erin) Mitchell and Patrick (Allison) Mitchell. Proud Papa of Liam and Madelyn Mitchell. Survived by sister Theresa (Rick) Peterson. Brother-in-law of Paul (Kris) Twardy and Michael (Krissy) Twardy. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Special Thank you to best friend Tim (Mellisa) Gerum. Tom was a proud US Army Veteran serving from 1976-79, was a nearly 40 year employee of Astronautic Corp., and very proud of his Irish heritage. He liked all things Irish, especially folk music and was a longtime volunteer at Irish Fest, driving the entertainment golf cart - his Irish wit and humor will be missed. He enjoyed watching the Badgers, Packers, Warriors and Brewers play. Tom fought a tough fight against cancer and will be missed.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
September 18, 2020
Enjoy the Irish music with the heavenly family. Heres to a great Irishman.
Jim Maloney
Family
September 17, 2020
My dear Pam, I'm so very sorry to hear of Tom losing his battle with cancer. I know all to well, as so did Mike a year & a half ago. Please know you & the kids are in my thoughts & prayers.
Suzanne (Tomasini) Rawling
Coworker
September 17, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Tom was a great guy and will be missed. He was a friend and fellow Irishman.

Barney Macisak and Sue Brunclik
Barney Macisak
Friend
September 17, 2020
September 16, 2020
We lived two doors down from Tom and Pam in the early 80's, a couple times a summer Tom would bring down a six pack and we would just sit in the back yard and shoot the breeze. It didn't seem to be much at the time, but looking back, it was truly some of the best of times. Gonna miss you Tom.
Tony Nemec
Friend
