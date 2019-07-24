|
Pavek, Thomas M. Born to Eternal Life on Friday, July 19, 2019. Age 89. Beloved husband for 66 years of Fern (nee Chudobba). Dear father of Dale (Cathy) and Steven (Sandra) Pavek. Loving grandfather of Nathan, Kyle and Rachel. Dear brother of Marian (Bob) Smith. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his sons, Terry and Glenn. Visitation Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4:00pm until Time of Service at 6:00pm at HALES CORNERS LUTHERAN CHURCH NORTH CHAPEL, 12300 W. Janesville Road, Hales Corners. (PARK AND ENTER NORTH SIDE OF CHURCH) Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park, Wauwatosa. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The appreciated. Thomas was born on January 22, 1930 in Polar, WI to Emil and Beatrice Pavek. As the youngest child, his strong work ethic started at an early age. Following his graduation from Antigo High School, he moved to Milwaukee and his first job was with the Milwaukee Road railroad. Thomas also served 8 years with the Wisconsin National Guard in a field artillery unit during the 1950's. After his job with the Milwaukee Road, he received an apprenticeship in typesetting and was subsequently hired by the Milwaukee Journal as a journeyman composer in 1955. As a result of his financial expertise and profound interest in investing, he was later promoted within the company as their Retirement Benefits Coordinator. He found great satisfaction in helping his fellow co-workers negotiate the financial decisions at the end of their careers. During this period, he earned his Series 7 Securities License. He retired from the Milwaukee Journal after 40 years of service in 1995. Thomas and Fern spent many years at their second house in Mission, TX and always made it back for Christmas and other important events involving their family. His presence will be truly missed by his family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019