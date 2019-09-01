Services
Generations Funeral Home & Crematory
1400 N. 4th St.
Tomahawk, WI 54487
(715) 224-3182
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Schuster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas M. Schuster


1940 - 2019
Send Flowers
Thomas M. Schuster Notice
Thomas M. Schuster

Gleason - Thomas M. Schuster, age 79, of Gleason, WI, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Tom was born on April 8, 1940, in Milwaukee, WI, to the late Ralph and Evelyn (Terry) Schuster. He was married to JoAnn Patti on July 15, 1961; she survives.

Tom was the former owner of Waukesha Specialties & Fabricators, Inc., in New Berlin, WI, where he retired in 2002. Tom and JoAnn moved to the Gleason to enjoy his passion for the outdoors.

Survivors include his Wife, JoAnn Schuster, of Gleason; 4 Sons, Mark (Carrie) Schuster, of Winneconne, WI, Michael Schuster, of Marengo, IL, Timothy (Lanette) Schuster, of Waukesha, WI, Robert (Brenda) Schuster, of Waukee, IA; 11 Grandchildren, David (Erin), Erica, Stephen, Kristina, Benjamin, Tyler, Karina, Miranda, Kevin, Jacob, and Annabelle. 1 Brother, John; 1 Brother-in-Law, John (Debbie) Patti, of Milwaukee.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, Ralph and Evelyn.

In accordance with Tom's wishes, a private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are appreciated to the Aspirus Health Foundation or Special Olympics of Wisconsin. The family would like to thank Dr. Rezazadeh and the staff of Aspirus Regional Cancer Center and the Oncology and Palliative Care Units, Aspirus Home Health and Aspirus Home Hospice. Generations Funeral Home of Tomahawk, WI, is assisting the family. You may view Tom's obituary at generationsfuneral.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline