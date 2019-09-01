|
Schuster, Thomas M. Thomas M. Schuster, age 79, of Gleason, WI, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Tom was born on April 8, 1940, in Milwaukee, WI, to the late Ralph and Evelyn (Terry) Schuster. He was married to JoAnn Patti on July 15, 1961; she survives. Tom was the former owner of Waukesha Specialties & Fabricators, Inc., in New Berlin, WI, where he retired in 2002. Tom and JoAnn moved to the Gleason to enjoy his passion for the outdoors. Survivors include his Wife, JoAnn Schuster, of Gleason; 4 Sons, Mark (Carrie) Schuster, of Winneconne, WI, Michael Schuster, of Marengo, IL, Timothy (Lanette) Schuster, of Waukesha, WI, Robert (Brenda) Schuster, of Waukee, IA; 11 Grandchildren, David (Erin), Erica, Stephen, Kristina, Benjamin, Tyler, Karina, Miranda, Kevin, Jacob, and Annabelle. 1 Brother, John; 1 Brother-in-Law, John (Debbie) Patti, of Milwaukee. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Ralph and Evelyn. In accordance with Tom's wishes, a private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are appreciated to the Aspirus Health Foundation or Special Olympics of Wisconsin. The family would like to thank Dr. Rezazadeh and the staff of Aspirus Regional Cancer Center and the Oncology and Palliative Care Units, Aspirus Home Health and Aspirus Home Hospice. Generations Funeral Home of Tomahawk, WI, is assisting the family. You may view Tom's obituary at generationsfuneral.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019