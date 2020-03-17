|
Thomas M. Teisl
Wauwatosa - Found eternal peace on March 14, 2020 at the age of 66. Proud father of Justin, Kathleen (Gabe) Mack, and Lindsay. Adoring grandpa of Hazel and Juneau. Dear son of LaVerne and the late Gustave. Beloved brother of Terry, Crystal (Roger) Pautz, Timm, and Laura (John) Parbs. Further survived by other relatives and friends. He was quite quirky, but hilarious, and loved. He will be deeply missed.
Private services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020