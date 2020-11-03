Thomas MartinNew Berlin - Thomas A. Martin, age 98, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Waterford Senior Living in Waterford, WI. Left to cherish his memory are his children: David (Sandra) Martin, Dana (Carrie) Martin, AnnaLee Kubeny, and John (Pam Belongia) Martin; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. Tom was preceded in death by his wife, June Hirvela Martin in 2014. Tom proudly served his country during WW II in the US Army. He was employed as an iron worker for many years. Tom was an avid antique car enthusiast. A time of visitation will be held on Monday, November 9 at Krause Funeral Home (12401 West National Ave. New Berlin) from 10:00 am until 11:45 am. A service will follow at 12:00 noon. Interment will be held at Highland Memorial Park.