Thomas Milburn Rust
West Bend - passed away peacefully Sunday morning at Serenity Villa Nursing Home in Slinger, WI. Tom, who was also known by the sobriquets - Joe, Joey, Bill, and Milburn, was born January 5th, 1933 in Wharton, TX to George Quinan Rust Jr. and Wilma Jean Thomas Rust. He attended Wharton High School and graduated in 1951. Tom played right end for his high school football team and he never tired recounting the story of winning the Texas State Football Championship in 1950. Graduating from Princeton University in 1955 with a bachelor of arts in English, he was a member of the Key & Seal Club and ROTC. Following college, he served as Lieutenant and Communications Officer in the US Navy at sea and ashore in Naha, Okinawa. When Tom married Lynne "Binnie" Rauser Darling in 1956, he moved to Wisconsin where he opened the Rust Insurance Agency in Milwaukee, WI in 1959. He ran his successful independent insurance agency until he retired in 2001. Tom's zeal for life had him pursuing newfound passions of sailing and skiing, and he became quite accomplished at both. He and Binnie raced sailboats out of the Milwaukee Yacht Club and, later, the Port Washington Yacht Club. Thanks to his daughters' enthusiasm for horseback riding, Tom and his family became involved in showing and breeding Appaloosa horses from their beautiful Hawk Springs Farm near Newburg, WI. As a lifelong learner, Tom loved reading, studying science and history, writing poetry, and doing word games and crossword puzzles. He embraced life in Wisconsin and was an avid Packer fan (he attended the Ice Bowl in 1967). His many interests included a deep love for animals, world travel, hunting, growing roses, carving beautiful walking sticks, and playing chess. Tom and Binnie supported the arts and were founding members of the Firehouse Fine Arts Center in Cedarburg, WI. They were also members of both the Ausblick Ski Club in Sussex, WI and River Wildlife in Kohler, WI. He is survived by his wife, Lynne "Binnie" Darling Rust, his three daughters, Terry Rust Hausmann (William Dirk Hausmann), Julia Ann Schulz (Todd William Schulz), and Cynthia Rust Saiia (Andrew Joseph Saiia), and his four grandchildren, Allie Reza Farid, Thomas Rust Farid, William Rust Hausmann, and Margaret Rose Hausmann. Tom's family is grateful for the compassionate care he received at Serenity Villa and through Horizon Hospice. They thank the nurses, aides, and staff for their kindness and dedication. He will be missed by many loving family members and friends. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. A Celebration of Life will be held when circumstances permit. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com