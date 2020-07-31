1/
Thomas Millard
Thomas Millard

Pewaukee - Thomas L. "Tom" Millard, longtime resident of Pewaukee, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Janet for 66 years. Father of Jon (preceded), Denise (Alan) Arzberger, Robert "Rob" (Linsey) Millard, and Rachelle Millard. Grandfather to Amanda (Jeff) Naimon, Nicole (Matt) Coddington, Lily Millard, Thomas Millard, and Adrianna Young. He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Millard, sister Millicent Tournquist, and Ed and Gertie Henderson. He will be missed by many including longtime friends Chuck and Maria Gobel and George and Pat Dovas.

Tom touched many lives through his work at WCTC and his Pewaukee Civic activities.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Arbors at Kirkland Crossings and Brighton Hospice for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the WCTC Foundation, Galilee Lutheran Church in Pewaukee, or Kirkland Crossings Employee Appreciation Fund.

The celebration of life for Tom will be held on Saturday, August 8,, 2020 at 11:00am. Please visit the Cesarz, Charapata, and Zinnecker Funeral Home website for a link to the Facebook live stream of the service. Private burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Pewaukee.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home
237 North Moreland Blvd.
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 542-6609
