Thomas Mlinar
Thomas Mlinar

South Milwaukee - November 14, 2020. Age 85 years. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Donna (nee Talaber). Cherished father of Michael (Jill) Mlinar, the late Christine (Mark) Burckhard, and Timothy (Kelly) Mlinar. Loving Grandfather of James Tirrell, Samantha Mlinar, Nathaniel (Erin) Burckhard, Kimberly (Marc) Tranum, Chris Mlinar, Jon Mlinar, Sarah Mlinar, and Ben Mlinar, Great-Grandfather of Victoria, Lynette and Mylan Burckhard and Bryanna and Ty Tranum. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will gather Friday, December 4, 2020, at Parkway Apostolic Church 10940 S. Nicholson Road Oak Creek, WI, from 10:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. Private inurnment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to American Legion Post #27.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
